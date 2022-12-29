South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has staged large-scale military drills to simulate shooting down North Korean drones. South Korea is trying to ease public concerns over its defense readiness after the North flew drones into its territory earlier this week. South Korean warplanes and helicopters failed to bring down any of the five North Korean drones spotted in its airspace. That caused security jitters among many South Koreans. In response, the training Thursday involves land-based anti-air guns, drones playing the role of enemy drones, and a total of 20 fighter jets, attack helicopters and unmanned assets. It was the country’s first set of major anti-drone drills since 2017.

