Military: 3 Pakistani soldiers, 2 militants killed in raid

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says three soldiers were killed when troops have raided a militant hideout in a former militant stronghold near the border with Afghanistan. Two insurgents also died. Thursday’s shootout took place in Kurram, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The military statement did not provide any further information about the insurgents and only said the slain “terrorists” had been involved in attacks on security forces in the region. Though Pakistan often launches raids on militant hideouts, the latest came two days after the government said a Pakistani Taliban fighter who detonated a car bomb in Islamabad last Friday was from Kurram.

