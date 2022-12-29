Jan. 6 takeaways: Final revelations from investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Interview transcripts released by House investigators in recent days give further insight into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and the weeks leading up to it, as Donald Trump tried to overturn his defeat in the presidential election. The nine-member committee conducted more than 1,000 interviews, and the lawmakers are gradually releasing hundreds of transcripts after issuing a final report last week. The interviews altogether tell the full story of Trump’s unprecedented scheming, the bloody chaos of the attack on the Capitol and the fears of lawmakers and the former president’s own aides as he tried to upend democracy and the popular will.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, ERIC TUCKER and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

