Canada tribunal won’t block proposed big telecom merger

OTTAWA (AP) — Canada’s Competition Tribunal has rejected an effort by the country’s competition watchdog to block the proposed merger of Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. They are two of Canada’s biggest telecommunications companies. Rogers’ proposed $19.1 billion purchase of Shaw still requires approval from a government ministry, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. In a summary of its decision, the tribunal said Thursday that the merger would not result in materially higher prices and likely would not lessen competition substantially. The deal includes the sale of Shaw’s Freedom Mobile to Quebecor-owned Videotron Ltd.

