Biden outpacing Trump, Obama with diverse judicial nominees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Senate Democrats are closing out the first two years of Joe Biden’s presidency having installed more federal judges than Biden’s two immediate predecessors. So far, 97 lifetime federal judges have been confirmed under Biden, a figure that outpaces both Donald Trump and Barack Obama at this point in their presidencies. Three out of every four judges confirmed under Biden were women. About two-thirds were people of color. The list includes 11 Black women to the circuit courts, as well as 11 former public defenders. Both figures are more than all of Biden’s predecessors combined.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

