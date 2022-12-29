3 men in South Africa charged for racist attack at swim pool

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Three white men in South Africa have been charged with crimes including attempted murder after an alleged racist attack on two Black boys that has sparked public outrage. The men were caught on video assaulting the Black teenagers who were using a swimming pool at the Maselspoort resort in the Free State province. The men were trying to prevent the teenagers from swimming, claiming that the pool was reserved for white people. In the video, which has been widely viewed on social media, the men shouted at the boys and hit them. One of the men pushed one of the boys underwater.

