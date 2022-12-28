Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Ukraine say several regions of the country, including its capital, are facing a Russian missile attack. Air raid sirens rang out across the country on Thursday morning. In Kyiv, the regional administration said air defense systems were activated to fend off the missiles. The mayor of Kharkiv said numerous explosions took place in Ukraine’s second-largest city. Ukrainian authorities in several regions said some Russian missiles were intercepted. Thursday’s attack is the latest in a series of Russian strikes targeting vital infrastructure across Ukraine. Moscow has launched such attacks on weekly basis since October. In Dnipro, Odesa and Kryvyi Rih regions, electricity was switched off to minimize potential damage.

By RENATA BRITO and HANNA ARHIROVA Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.