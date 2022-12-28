Turkish, Syrian, Russian defense chiefs hold surprise talks

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials say the Turkish, Syrian and Russian defense ministers have held previously unannounced talks in Moscow. It was the first ministerial level meeting between rivals Turkey and Syria since the start of the Syrian conflict 11 years ago. A Turkish defense ministry statement said the Turkish, Syrian and Russian intelligence chiefs also attended Wednesday’s talks in Moscow which were held in a “positive atmosphere.” The sides discussed “the Syrian crisis, the refugee problem and efforts for a joint struggle against terror organizations present on Syrian territory.” Russia has been pressing for a reconciliation between Turkey and the Syrian government — Moscow’s close ally — which have been standing on opposite sides in Syria’s civil war.

