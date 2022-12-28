Report: Tenn has broken its lethal injection rules since ’18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A newly released report has found that Tennessee has not complied with its own lethal injection protocol ever since it was revised in 2018. This has resulted in multiple executions being conducted without proper testing. Earlier this year, Republican Gov. Bill Lee paused all executions after acknowledging in May that the state had failed to ensure its lethal injection drugs were properly tested ahead of the planned execution of Oscar Smith, which remains paused. Lee’s administration has been reviewing the report since last week, declining to release it until the governor and his top aides had time to review the hundreds of pages detailing the state’s death row process.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

