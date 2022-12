Princeton University plans Toni Morrison tribute in 2023

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — A monthslong Toni Morrison tribute at Princeton University will range from music created and performed by Grammy-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant to a spring lecture series to a three-day symposium. Morrison taught there for 17 years. The tribute will center around the exhibit “Toni Morrison: Sites of Memory,” an exhibition drawn from the Nobel laureate’s archives that will explore her creative process through manuscripts, correspondence between herself and other Black women and various unfinished projects. The exhibit runs at the Princeton University Library from Feb. 22 to June 4. Morrison died in 2019 at age 88.

