Minister: Ukraine aims to develop air-to-air combat drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian government minister in charge of technology says his country is developing combat drones that attack the ones Russia has used during its invasion of Ukraine. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov described Russia’s war in Ukraine as the first major war of the internet age. He credited drones and satellite internet systems like Elon Musk’s Starlink with having transformed the conflict. Federov says the Ukrainian military so far has used drones mostly for reconnaissance and that strike zones are the next step. The minister also discussed the challenges Ukraine faces in maintaining internet service during the war.

