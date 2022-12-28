Ex-employer of murder-suicide suspect says he made threats
DENVER (AP) — The former employer of a man suspected of killing his wife and then himself in Colorado says the man previously threatened to shoot a union representative after losing his job as an electrician last year. A representative of Sturgeon Electric Company Inc. also said in an application for a protection order that 46-year-old Enoch Apodaca had threatened to shoot his wife, 44-year-old Melissa Martinez. The two died outside a worship hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver on Christmas Day. Police say they were members of the congregation. The application was filed in December 2021. It was first reported on Wednesday in The Denver Post.