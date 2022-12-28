Skip to Content
EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution

KION

By MICHAEL PHILLIS and BRITTANY PETERSON
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released by the agency Wednesday. Advocates say the Suncor refinery too often malfunctions, spiking emissions. They say Colorado rarely denies permits to polluters, even in areas where harmful ozone already exceeds federal standards. The EPA is making use of the Civil Rights Act for the investigation.

