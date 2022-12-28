Edmunds: 6 vehicles that make you feel like you’re in a spa

Massaging seats, mood lightning, soothing music and more: Some cars on the market deliver a driving experience way beyond four wheels and a metal shell. Sedans like the Genesis G90 and SUVs such as Jeep’s Grand Wagoneer offer amenities that can seem almost spa-like. Whether sitting in traffic, carpooling several kids around, or taking a multi-day trip across the country, these are the kinds of features drivers and passengers will appreciate on short or long trips and everything in between.

