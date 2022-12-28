Argentina group IDs another baby stolen during dictatorship

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine human rights group says DNA tests have confirmed that a man was snatched from his mother as a baby during Argentina’s last military dictatorship and was illegally adopted by a family in a northern province. Wednesday’s announcement about the 46-year-old man was the second such case in less than a week and raised the number of ID cases to 132. During Argentina’s bloody 1976-1983 dictatorship, military officials carried out the systematic theft of babies from political prisoners who were often executed without a trace. These were then later illegally adopted by other military officers or allied families. The activist group Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo estimates around 500 children were snatched from their parents during the dictatorship.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.