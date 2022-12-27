Weapons checks in Greek town turn up grenades, machine guns

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A series of pre-Christmas weapons inspections in a small town in northern Greece has turned up hand grenades, assault rifles, and decades-old unexploded ordnance. Police say the inspections occurred in Florina, a town of fewer than 18,000 inhabitants, and the surrounding area, and led to 14 arrests. Dozens of unlicensed shotguns and handguns were seized along with 14 assault rifles, eight grenades and eight bayonets, a taser, and thousands of rounds of ammunition during searches of private homes and storage areas. Ordnance “of various types,″ 8.8 kilograms (19.5 pounds) of gunpowder and two submachine guns were also discovered.

