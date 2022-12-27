Serbs put up new roadblocks as tensions soar in Kosovo

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbs have erected more roadblocks in northern Kosovo and defied international demands to remove those placed earlier. A day earlier, Serbia put its troops near the border on a high level of combat readiness. The new barriers made of laden trucks were put up on Tuesday in Mitrovica, a northern Kosovo town divided between Kosovo Serbs and ethnic Albanians, who are the majority in Kosovo as a whole. It is the first time since a recent crisis started that Serbs have blocked streets in one of the main towns. Until now, barricades had been set on roads leading to the Kosovo-Serbia border.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.