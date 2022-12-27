Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that Ukraine must meet Moscow’s demand for “demilitarization” and “denazification,” as well as the removal of the military threat to Russia, otherwise “the Russian army (will) solve the issue.” Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday also accused the West of fueling the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia and said that it depends on Kyiv and Washington how long the conflict, which started on Feb. 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine, will last. Lavrov’s comments come a day after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Associated Press in an interview that his government wants a summit to end the war within two months.

