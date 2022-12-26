Kim claims North Korean successes, says it faces challenges

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s state media says leader Kim Jong Un called for stronger effort to overcome hardships and challenges facing his country as he opened a key political meeting after carrying out a record number of missile tests this year. Experts say Kim will likely use the meeting that began Monday to reaffirm his resolve to expand his weapons programs while laying out economic projects. In his opening comments, Kim claimed North Korea has had successes and increased its political, military, economic and cultural power this year. Kim may need such propaganda-driven claims to draw greater public loyalty to push difficult projects while facing U.S.-led sanctions and pressure campaigns to curb his nuclear ambitions.

