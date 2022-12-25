South Africa counts damage, death by tanker truck explosion
By ANDREW MELDRUM
Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa is coming to grips with the full extent of the destruction and deaths caused by a Christmas Eve tanker truck explosion. Officials reported on Sunday that the death toll has risen to 15. The truck was carrying gas when it got stuck under a low-lying bridge in the town of Boksburg, on Saturday, sparking flames. Emergency services officials say the tanker exploded as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. Authorities say a “fire bomb” from the explosion substantially damaged a hospital about 100 meters (110 yards) away. South Africa’s health minister says three hospital staff members were among those killed. More than 320 people were taken to the damaged hospital.