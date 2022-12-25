Putin claims Moscow ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Moscow is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine. Putin said in remarks on state television interview that were released on Sunday that Moscow is “prepared to negotiate some acceptable outcomes with all the participants of this process.” He stressed that “it’s not us who refuse talks. It’s them.” It’s something the Kremlin has repeatedly stated in recent months as its 10-month old invasion kept losing momentum. Putin’s remarks come as attacks on Ukraine continue. A country-wide air raid alert was announced twice on Sunday and three missiles in the afternoon hit the city of Kramatorsk in the partially occupied Donetsk region.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.