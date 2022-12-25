Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injured

TOKYO (AP) — Large swaths of Japan are seeing heavy snow since last week, killing 17 and leaving hundreds of homes without power. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern coastal regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, delaying delivery services and causing 11 deaths by Saturday. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Monday that snowfall over the Christmas weekend after heavy snow last week caused more casualties, bringing the number of dead to 17 and injured to 93 by Monday morning. Many of them had fallen while removing snow from the roofs or were buried underneath thick piles of falling rooftop snow.

