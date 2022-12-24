Weather Updates | NY governor calls storm ‘life-threatening’

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul describes the snowstorm hitting the western part of her state as “life-threatening” and “one of the worst in history.” The heavy snow is part of a huge winter storm that’s also creating high winds, frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills in much of the U.S. The storm has been blamed for at least 12 deaths and left about 1.7 million people without power. Hochul said in a late Saturday morning briefing that the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is closed through Monday morning, and some roads are closed through Christmas Day. She said almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stranded and stuck in snow as of Saturday morning.

