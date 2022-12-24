Soldier, militant dead in Pakistan after clash near border

Islamabad (AP) — Pakistani security forces have killed a militant in a shootout near the border with Afghanistan. The military said Sunday that a group of militants attempted to sneak in the country’s northwest and triggered a shootout that also killed a soldier. The clash erupted overnight in the Sambaza area of Zhob. The military statement said surveillance on the area started days earlier after intelligence reports that militants were using the route to sneak in to target civilians and security forces. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group, but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan a year ago as U.S. and NATO troops withdrew.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.