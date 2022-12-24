Kurds, antiracism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting

PARIS (AP) — Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians and anti-racism groups are holding a protest in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center a day earlier. Authorities say the attack was aimed at foreigners. The shooting in a bustling neighborhood of central Paris also wounded three people. It stirred up concerns about hate crimes at a time when far-right voices have gained prominence in France and around Europe in recent years. The suspected attacker was wounded and is in custody. He is a 69-year-old man who was charged last year with attacking migrants and was released earlier this month.

