India opposition’s ‘unity march’ against hate enters capital

NEW DELHI (AP) — Members of India’s main opposition Congress party and thousands of supporters have walked into New Delhi as part of a cross-country “unity march” seeking to challenge what they say is a “hate-filled” version of the country under the Hindu nationalist government. The march is led by Rahul Gandhi, an opposition leader of the Congress party and scion of the influential Gandhi family. He says the motive of his long walk across the length of the country is to revive the once-mighty Congress party and showcase the “real India” unlike the version offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi has targeted Modi for doing little to address the economic inequality, the rising religious polarization, and the threat posed by China.

By SHEIKH SAALIQ and AIJAZ HUSSAIN Associated Press

