Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Millions of Americans are facing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold through Christmas as a winter storm of unprecedented scope smashes its frigid way through most of the country. The storm that arrived earlier in the week downed power lines, littered highways with piles of cars in deadly accidents and created mayhem for holiday air travelers through mass flight cancellations. The storm was nearly unprecedented in its scope, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and JILL BLEED Associated Press

