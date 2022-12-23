Journalists in Somalia slam government restrictions, arrests

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Journalists in Somalia say the government is further restricting their work amid a significant military offensive against the al-Shabab extremist group, with a new directive to submit content for approval before publication. In the latest incident, media groups say police in the central Hirshabelle state detained four media personnel for reporting that al-Shabab attacked rural areas after local militias fighting them withdrew over pay issues. A joint statement by the Somali Journalists Syndicate, the Somali Media Association and Somalia Mechanism for Safety of the Journalists condemned the raid and demanded the journalists’ release.

