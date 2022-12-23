Eastern Congo’s M23 rebels retreat from occupied territory

BENI, Congo (AP) — Eastern Congo’s M23 rebels retreated Friday from some of the territory it held, the group’s first withdrawal since it began seizing swaths of land more than a year ago. The rebels left the Kibumba area and its positions were taken over by the East African Regional Force — a multinational force charged with protecting the area. Lawrence Kanyuka the M23′s political spokesman said in a statement that this retreat is in line with an agreement made last month at a summit in Angola. Kibumba, in the Nyiragongo territory of Congo’s North Kivu province, has been held by the M23 since November and it was the closest that the rebels got to Goma, eastern Congo’s regional capital.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.