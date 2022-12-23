Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:05 AM

A trio of standout roles reveals Hong Chau’s boundless range

KION

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The seemingly limitless range of Hong Chau is on display in three films this year, in roles so different that they hardly seem the work of one actor. She’s a standout in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” Kelly Reichardt’s “Showing Up” and Mark Mylod’s haute cuisine black comedy “The Menu.” Five years after her breakthrough performance in Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing,” the cluster of films is bringing Chau into view better than ever before, even while she remains maddeningly hard to pin down.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content