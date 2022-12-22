Virginia state Sen. McClellan wins Democratic nomination

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress. McClellan won the nomination with 23,661 votes in Tuesday’s firehouse primary over Sen. Joe Morrissey, who netted just 3,782, and two other candidates. She’ll be the overwhelming favorite in the heavily Democratic district when a special election is held Feb. 21. Republicans on Saturday picked Leon Benjamin, a Navy veteran who has twice unsuccessfully challenged McEachin, as their nominee. If McClellan wins in February, she’ll become the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress. The 49-year-old McClellan is a corporate attorney who’s represented parts of the Richmond area in the General Assembly since 2006.

