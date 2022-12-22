Thailand hosts informal meeting on Myanmar political crisis

BANGKOK (AP) — Three Cabinet ministers from Myanmar have attended an informal regional meeting in Thailand’s capital to discuss efforts to restore peace in the military-run country. A Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson described the meeting as meaningful, with the participants “engaging in free-flow and proactive discussions.” Myanmar’s military government is shunned by many nations for seizing power and violently suppressing its opponents, but neighboring Thailand has remained on good terms with the generals and refrained from serious criticism. The meeting came a day after the U.N. Security Council approved a resolution demanding an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and urging its military rulers to release all “arbitrarily detained” prisoners, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.