Social secretary helps ‘people’s house’ welcome the people

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House holiday parties are back. And the “people’s house” is welcoming the people again, with 50,000 visitors expected between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Helping to make it happen is White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo, who’s worked for the Bidens since President Joe Biden was a vice president. Elizondo is in a whirlwind month of big events, including more than 20 holiday parties and receptions. A surprise White House visit Wednesday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy required even further juggling by Elizondo, who lent his expertise to preparations for the South Lawn wedding of Biden’s granddaughter last month. Elizondo is from Texas and says he manages his high-stress job with “Lots of caffeine.”

