Man linked to 5 killings in 2 states sentenced for murder

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the beating death of a former mentor. Sean Lannon had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski. Gloucester County prosecutors have said Lannon broke into the victim’s home and beat him to death with a hammer. Lannon has claimed Dabkowski sexually abused him as a child, though no evidence was ever presented in court to support that claim. He still faces murder charges in New Mexico stemming from the killing of his ex-wife and two of her friends whose decomposed bodies were found in a pickup truck parked at an Albuquerque airport.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.