Greece: EU’s external border is hardening, attitudes are too
By DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press
LYKOFI, Greece (AP) — Greece is planning a major extension of a steel wall along its border with Turkey in 2023, a move that is being applauded by residents in the border area as well as voters more broadly. Authorities argue that the barrier is an effective deterrent in stopping illegal migration, as relations between EU-member Greece and neighbor Turkey continue to deteriorate. Critics of the plan argue that the creeping militarization of migration in many EU countries is eroding democratic rights and putting the lives of people in need of international protection at risk.