Rights body urges Belgium to better assist asylum-seekers

BRUSSELS (AP) — Europe’s top human rights body has urged Belgian authorities to provide better assistance to asylum seekers as hundreds of people have been left sleeping in Brussels streets in freezing temperature in recent weeks. The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic says the lack of available spots in reception facilities is damaging asylum seekers’ right to health and other basic needs. Mijatovic says more than 1,500 asylum seekers, including families with children and unaccompanied minors, could not be provided with accommodation in October.

