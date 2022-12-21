Palestinians say Israeli army kills man in West Bank clashes

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian medics say Israeli forces have shot dead a 23-year-old man and wounded five others during clashes in the occupied West Bank. Ahmed Daraghmeh was mortally wounded early Thursday when Palestinian militants exchanged fire with Israeli troops that entered the city of Nablus to escort Jewish worshippers to a site known as the biblical Joseph’s Tomb in the Palestinian city. Daraghmeh was a soccer player from the nearby town of Tubas. It is unclear whether he was taking part in the clashes. There has been no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Some 150 Palestinians and 31 Israelis have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006.

