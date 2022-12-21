Norway’s aging king discharged from the hospital

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s King Harald V has been discharged from an Oslo hospital where he had received intravenous antibiotics to treat an infection. The Norwegian palace said Wednesday that ”the king is on the road to recovery, but will take it easy for a few days.” The 85-year-old monarch was hospitalized Monday. Harald, who has been seen using crutches in recent years, has been hospitalized several times in recent months. Harald’s duties as Norway’s head of state are ceremonial, and he holds no political power. He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991.

