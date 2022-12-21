Newspaper: Georgia congressman may have illegally voted

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia congressman voted three times in a county where he no longer lives, possibly violating state law. Republican U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson’s congressional website shows he lives in The Rock, 63 miles away from his former home in West Point. Voter registration records show he never changed his Troup County address to his new home in Pike County before voting in this year’s primary, general election and U.S. Senate runoff. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports it’s illegal for voters to cast a ballot in a county where they don’t live. The secretary of state’s office says it has not opened an investigation because it hasn’t received a complaint. Ferguson’s spokesman defended the congressman’s votes, saying he is currently in the process of transitioning his residency.

