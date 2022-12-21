Idaho police: Oregon sedan not connected to students’ deaths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho police say they’ve determined that a white sedan found in Oregon is not connected to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department announced Tuesday that it was working with law enforcement in Eugene, Oregon, to determine if the Hyundai Elantra left on the side of the road there after an injury crash was connected to the Idaho case. Later that day, Moscow police said investigators determined the vehicle was not related to the case and asked members of the public to stop contacting the vehicle’s owner. Relatively few details have been released about the homicides of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

