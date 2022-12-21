Homicide suspect mistakenly freed from jail faces new counts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man facing charges in two homicide cases, including the drug-related death of his infant son, was involved in another slaying after he was mistakenly released from jail. David A. Johnson III was released from the Franklin County Jail on Nov. 29 after a county courts staffer accidentally made an error while filing a form. Johnson’s attorney arranged for him to turn himself in after the mistake was discovered, but the 20-year-old Columbus man did not do so. Authorities said Johnson and two other people were involved in an attempted robbery at a gas station on Dec. 13 that ended with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man. Johnson was arrested Monday night.

