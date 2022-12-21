Danish lawmaker acquitted of EU funds fraud

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A right-wing Danish lawmaker has been acquitted of misusing European Union funds worth 98,835 kroner ($14,105) and falsifying documents. A Copenhagen court found Morten Messerschmidt not guilty Wednesday of making false statements about holding an EU conference in 2015 in order to receive EU funding. He maintained his innocence throughout his trial. Messerschmidt served in the European Parliament at the time of the alleged crimes. Another Danish court gave him a suspended sentence in August 2021 in the same case. The judge earlier on Facebook had liked comments criticizing Messerschmidt and the anti-immigration Danish People’s Party he now leads. Messerschmidt was given a retrial on the basis of judicial bias.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.