County attorney: No charges in Minneapolis police killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says no charges will be filed against two Minneapolis police snipers who fatally shot a Minneapolis man during a standoff in his apartment in July. The county attorney’s office said Wednesday that the officers involved were justified in shooting 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg. The man’s family said he was experiencing a mental health crisis. The shooting of Sundberg, a Black man, stoked mistrust of police in Minneapolis two years after George Floyd was killed by police. County Attorney Mike Freeman said that Sundberg’s death was a tragedy, but the use of deadly force was authorized under Minnesota law.

