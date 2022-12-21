Benefits of federal law to remain out of Maine tribes’ reach

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Congress has halted a bill that would have allowed Native American tribes in Maine to get the same benefits of future federal laws that tribes across the rest of the U.S. do. The U.S. House approved the proposal earlier but it was not included in the $1.7 trillion spending bill that must be approved before midnight Friday. Native American leaders in Maine blamed Sen. Angus King for blocking the proposal. King said he had “serious concerns” about the proposal. Tribes in Maine are treated differently from all other 570 federally recognized tribes under terms of a 1980 land claims settlement act.

