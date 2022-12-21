Baltimore police investigate dozens of rideshare carjackings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police are investigating dozens of rideshare carjackings and robberies over the past month. But despite several arrests, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Wednesday there have been more cases and he needs the public’s help to identify more suspects. Typically, Harrison says, an active rideshare driver’s car and phone are stolen and the carjacker then poses as a driver, using the rideshare app to pick up unsuspecting riders. He says those riders are robbed through mobile payment apps or are taken to ATMs to withdraw cash. Harrison said there’ve been 39 such cases since Nov. 22 and six teens in a dozen of those cases have been arrested.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.