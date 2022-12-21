Albania’s army buys 3 Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAVs

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s government says it has purchased three Turkish-made Byaraktar TB2 drones, the model that is becoming increasingly popular after its use by the Ukrainian forces against Russian invaders. The deal was signed Tuesday. The amount paid was not specified. Prime Minister Edi Rama said the unmanned air vehicles, or UAVs, would be armed and ready to fight, “which I hope will never occur,” and also would monitor the country’s territory for drug planting, fires, flooding and any terrorist activity. Albania, a NATO member since 2009, only has a few Cougar and other military helicopters after its old Russian and Chinese-made jets stopped flying in the late 1990s.

