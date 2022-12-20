US: Taliban release 2 Americans in ‘goodwill gesture’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Taliban have released two American detainees held in Afghanistan. That’s according to State Department spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday. Price called the release an apparent goodwill gesture on the part of the Taliban. the Biden administration is not confirming the identities of the two Americans, or giving any details of their detention in Afghanistan. A senior administration official says the two will soon be reunited with their families. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

