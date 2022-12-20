Ukraine’s president visits combat zone; Putin rallies forces

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the recent focus of some of the most intense fighting of Russia’s war. The president’s office in Kyiv says the eastern city is the scene of “fierce battles” between Ukraine’s defenders and Russia’s invading forces. The office said Tuesday that Zelenskyy met with military personnel.. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to rally his country’s military and security agencies. Putin praised the “courage and self-denial” of his front-line forces in Ukraine and presented awards to the Moscow-installed leaders of four illegally annexed regions.

