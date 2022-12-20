Synagogue attacker moved to new prison after taking hostages

BERLIN (AP) — A far-right extremist who killed two people in the German city of Halle three years ago after trying to attack a synagogue has been moved to a new prison following an apparent jailbreak attempt. Stephan Balliet was taken to the Augsburg-Gablingen prison in Bavaria under heavy guard early Tuesday. Balliet took two guards hostage Dec. 13 at the Burg high-security prison near the eastern city of Magdeburg. The 30-year-old was overwhelmed by other guards within an hour. Armed with multiple firearms and explosives, Balliet had attempted to storm the Halle synagogue on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day, in 2019. After failing to break down the door, he killed a passer-by and a man inside a fast-food restaurant.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.