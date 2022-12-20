Report: Delays and confusion slowed Uvalde medical response

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Ambulances in short supply, police cars blocking access for medical vehicles and helicopters with critical blood supplies stationed miles away from Robb Elementary all delayed life-saving care for victims in the Uvalde, Texas school massacre, according to a report published Tuesday. New records obtained by The Texas Tribune, ProPublica and The Washington Post about the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary that left 19 students and two teachers dead show a delayed medical response to the shooting due to confusion and blocked roadways and entrances. An investigation into the response to the attack remains ongoing by the Texas Department of Public Safety and Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee.

